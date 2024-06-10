The U.N. Security Council endorses U.S. cease-fire plan to end the war in Gaza

The United Nations Security Council has endorsed President Biden’s step-by-step plan to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

After a 14 to 0 vote, with Russia abstaining, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the council is sending a clear message to the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"Israel has already agreed to this deal and the fighting could stop today, if Hamas would do the same. I repeat: The fighting could stop today," she said.

The plan sets out three phases starting with a six-week cease-fire, in which Hamas releases some hostages and Israel releases Palestinian prisoners. Hamas and Israel would then negotiate phase two — a permanent end to the war and Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip. Hamas wants a guarantee of a permanent cease-fire now.

The third phase is rebuilding Gaza after eight months of war that have left much of the territory in ruins.

The vote came on a day when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting the Middle East, with stops in Egypt and Israel. He called on countries to urge Hamas to accept the deal.

"If you want a cease-fire, press Hamas to say yes. If you want to alleviate the terrible suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, press Hamas to say yes. If you want to get all the hostages home, press Hamas to say yes," Blinken said in Cairo earlier Monday.

Hamas had called off negotiations after Israel rescued four hostages held in Gaza in an operation this weekend that also killed more than 270 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Algeria's ambassador to the U.N., Amar Bendjama, spoke about why his country voted for the cease-fire resolution.

“This text is not perfect, but it offers a glimmer of hope to the Palestinians as the alternative is continued killing and suffering," Bendjama said. "We voted for this text to give diplomacy a chance."

