Why the state is reviewing groundwater management in parts of Kern County

The Kern County water subbasin lies underneath much of the southern Central Valley and is a vital resource for farmers and residents. However, years of over-pumping from the subbasin have left its water levels in a concerning state.

In 2014, lawmakers passed the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), which mandates that water managers in all critically over-drafted areas, including the Kern County Subbasin, create plans to bring aquifers back to healthy levels by 2040.

California’s State Water Resources Control Board oversees SGMA compliance and found the subbasin’s long-term management plans were insufficient. As a result, next year, the subbasin and its controlling agencies could face probation from the agency.

Tomorrow, the water board will hold an in-person workshop at 5:30pm in Hodel's Country Dining in Bakersfield to discuss these next steps. Joaquin Esquivel is the chair of the state water board and joined KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian for a conversation, starting with an overview of SGMA and the five other subbasins under review in the Central Valley.

