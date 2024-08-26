With national grant, Fresno Poet Laureate Joseph Rios aims to spotlight local poets

© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 26, 2024 at 4:47 PM PDT
Fresno Poet Laureate Joseph Rios
Elizabeth Arakelian
/
KVPR
Fresno Poet Laureate Joseph Rios

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno’s Poet Laureate Joseph Rios writes deeply personal work about growing up in Clovis and the Calwa neighborhood of Fresno. The local poetry scene is robust, yet some may say it doesn’t always get the attention it deserves.

Rios aims to change that with a new anthology he’s creating that is designed to spotlight Fresno poets. He will use a recent award from the Academy of American Poets to make that project a reality.

KVPR’s Elizabeth Arakelian speaks with Joseph about this award and his work, including what first inspired him to become a writer.

Listen to the interview in the player on this page.
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
