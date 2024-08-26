With national grant, Fresno Poet Laureate Joseph Rios aims to spotlight local poets

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno’s Poet Laureate Joseph Rios writes deeply personal work about growing up in Clovis and the Calwa neighborhood of Fresno. The local poetry scene is robust, yet some may say it doesn’t always get the attention it deserves.

Rios aims to change that with a new anthology he’s creating that is designed to spotlight Fresno poets. He will use a recent award from the Academy of American Poets to make that project a reality.

KVPR’s Elizabeth Arakelian speaks with Joseph about this award and his work, including what first inspired him to become a writer.

Listen to the interview in the player on this page.