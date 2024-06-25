© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama resigns, city finds no abuse of power after investigation

KVPR | By Kerry Klein,
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published June 25, 2024 at 2:10 PM PDT
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, right, and City Manager Georgeanne White, left, announce details from an investigation into Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
Kerry Klein
/
KVPR
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, right, and City Manager Georgeanne White, left, announce details from an investigation into Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama resigned on Tuesday, leaving the department in the state’s fifth largest city searching for a new leader while it recovers from a scandal over an affair between the chief and an officer’s wife.

The resignation came the same day the city announced that an independent investigation did not find Balderrama abused his authority in professional dealings with the officer, who KVPR learned is Madera County Supervisor Jordan Wamhoff. The city did not name the officer during the press conference.

“I am able to state that this allegation was not sustained. And evidence to the contrary was presented,” Fresno City Manager Georgeanne White said.

Speaking at City Hall in downtown Fresno, White and Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer criticized news reports that they said spread inaccurate information surrounding the details of the investigation, like that Balderrama prevented the officer from advancing within the department.

Both praised Balderrama for his time as police chief. Dyer noted, however, that while Balderrama was a good fit for the city in his view, he showed poor judgment in engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an officer’s wife.

“Chief Balderrama did not abuse his power as a police chief to prevent anyone from advancing from within the organization,” Dyer said in his remarks, adding, “He did involve himself in an inappropriate relationship, used poor discretion in doing so and that is far below the standard that we have as an expectation of our police chief.”

According to city officials, a national search for a new police chief will begin immediately, and Deputy Chief Mindy Casto will step in as interim chief in the meantime.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information.
