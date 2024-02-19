© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
PHOTOS: Witness the snow-capped Sierra Nevada from eastern Tulare County

KVPR | By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published February 19, 2024 at 11:10 AM PST
There has been a modest improvement in California's Sierra Nevada snowpack since the start of the year, but scientists calculate snow accumulation across the Sierra is still below average as the state experiences a few more storms.

An official measurement taken on Jan. 30 at Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe showed there were 29 inches of snow on the ground. That is just over half of the historical average.

The current conditions don’t compare to last January, when record storms dropped historic amounts of snow on the mountain range — much of that in the southern Sierra.

Those historic storms caused record snowpack and downstream flooding. Many storms battering the state this season so far have been warmer than average, producing rain rather than snow in some mountain areas, but still causing flooding in other parts.

Rain and snow are welcome sights as drought is still in the minds of many in California.

On Sunday, a break from rain and clouds gave way for unobstructed views of the Sierra — revealing its snow-capped peaks normally out of sight during other times in the year.

Scroll down to see photos of the Sierra as seen from eastern Tulare County. The peaks stand out among views of lush green grass, cows and orchards.

The Sierra Nevada towers over the eastern San Joaquin Valley.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
/
KVPR
The Sierra Nevada is visible from Highway 216 west of Woodlake, California.
Plastic coverings protect a field of mandarins along Highway 216 east of Woodlake, California.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
/
KVPR
Plastic coverings protect a field of mandarins along Highway 216 east of Woodlake, California.
Signs of winter still linger just outside of Ivanhoe, California
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
/
KVPR
Signs of winter linger in a field just outside Ivanhoe, California.
Orchards line Highway 216 in Tulare County. The Sierra Nevada is seen in the distance.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
/
KVPR
Orchards line Highway 216 in Tulare County. The Sierra Nevada is seen in the distance.

