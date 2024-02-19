PHOTOS: Witness the snow-capped Sierra Nevada from eastern Tulare County

There has been a modest improvement in California's Sierra Nevada snowpack since the start of the year, but scientists calculate snow accumulation across the Sierra is still below average as the state experiences a few more storms.

An official measurement taken on Jan. 30 at Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe showed there were 29 inches of snow on the ground. That is just over half of the historical average.

The current conditions don’t compare to last January, when record storms dropped historic amounts of snow on the mountain range — much of that in the southern Sierra.

Those historic storms caused record snowpack and downstream flooding. Many storms battering the state this season so far have been warmer than average, producing rain rather than snow in some mountain areas, but still causing flooding in other parts.

Rain and snow are welcome sights as drought is still in the minds of many in California.

On Sunday, a break from rain and clouds gave way for unobstructed views of the Sierra — revealing its snow-capped peaks normally out of sight during other times in the year.

Scroll down to see photos of the Sierra as seen from eastern Tulare County. The peaks stand out among views of lush green grass, cows and orchards.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado / KVPR A small cattle herd near Yokohl Drive, east of Exeter, California.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado / KVPR Wildflowers bloom as the Sierra Nevada peaks in the distance.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado / KVPR The Sierra Nevada is visible from Highway 216 west of Woodlake, California.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado / KVPR Plastic coverings protect a field of mandarins along Highway 216 east of Woodlake, California.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado / KVPR Signs of winter linger in a field just outside Ivanhoe, California.