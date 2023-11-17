Bakersfield College gets into regenerative farming

DELANO, Calif. — Bakersfield College runs California’s oldest agricultural education program, and is now seeking to help the industry become more sustainable.

Right now, a barren dirt field at Bakersfield College’s Delano campus is just that. But soon, it’ll be a regenerative farm led by Jalisca Thomason, who is an ag science professor.

Thomason hopes the farm will educate growers in the region how to comply with new state regulations.

"With looming government mandates to decrease reliance on pesticides and herbicides, as well as the directive to double our state’s solar energy supply, this farm will is an important model for California's future in agriculture," Thomason says.

Joshua Yeager / KVPR Cover crops begin to sprout at a new regenerative farm in Delano. The farm is run by Bakersfield College and will teach agriculture students about sustainable farming techniques.

The farm will also be a hands-on teaching tool for students. Gustavo Villa is one of them

"It is a place where science meets nature," Villa says. "I’m looking forward to seeing how this center will shape the future of Kern County as we face a critical moment in renewable energy and climate action."

The farm is called the "Regenerative Agriculture Education Center" and is a collaboration between Bakersfield College and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.