How ‘land barons’ steered flooding in the San Joaquin Valley

In March of this year, as Tulare Lake began to reemerge, the Kings County Board of Supervisors did something unprecedented: They voted to cut a levee on land owned by giant agribusiness J.G. Boswell Company.

What happened after that was detailed in a recent investigation by the L.A. Times. KVPR’s Kerry Klein interviewed Times reporter Jessica Garrison about that meeting, and what it demonstrates about flood management in the Tulare Basin.

