How ‘land barons’ steered flooding in the San Joaquin Valley

KVPR | By Kerry Klein
Published October 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM PDT
A closed and flooded road in Kings County following the return of Tulare Lake in March 2023.
Joshua Yeager
/
KVPR
A closed and flooded road in Kings County shows the magnitude of disaster created by the return of Tulare Lake this year.

In March of this year, as Tulare Lake began to reemerge, the Kings County Board of Supervisors did something unprecedented: They voted to cut a levee on land owned by giant agribusiness J.G. Boswell Company.

What happened after that was detailed in a recent investigation by the L.A. Times. KVPR’s Kerry Klein interviewed Times reporter Jessica Garrison about that meeting, and what it demonstrates about flood management in the Tulare Basin.

Listen to the interview in the player on this page.

