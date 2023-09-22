© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Why are homes becoming swampland near Lake Isabella?

KVPR | By Kerry Klein
Published September 22, 2023 at 2:44 PM PDT
A satellite view and diagram of Lake Isabella's two dams.
Lois Henry
/
SJV Water
A satellite view and diagram of Lake Isabella's two dams.

Last fall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finished a $300-million, multi-year reconstruction of the dams on Lake Isabella. But for months now, according to the non-profit news outlet SJV Water, nearby residents have reported significant amounts of water seeping out of the lake’s auxiliary dam.

In this interview, KVPR’s Kerry Klein spoke with Lois Henry, editor and CEO of SJV Water, about what residents are reporting and how the Army Corps of Engineers has responded.

Tags
Local News Lake IsabellaArmy Corps of Engineers
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
