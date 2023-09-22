Why are homes becoming swampland near Lake Isabella?

Last fall, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finished a $300-million, multi-year reconstruction of the dams on Lake Isabella. But for months now, according to the non-profit news outlet SJV Water, nearby residents have reported significant amounts of water seeping out of the lake’s auxiliary dam.

In this interview, KVPR’s Kerry Klein spoke with Lois Henry, editor and CEO of SJV Water, about what residents are reporting and how the Army Corps of Engineers has responded.