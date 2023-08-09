© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Local News

Fresno County in-home care workers call for higher wages, healthcare benefits

KVPR | By Esther Quintanilla
Published August 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM PDT
SEIU 2015 members joined together at a rally in front of the Fresno County Hall of Records to call on higher wages and healthcare benefits
Esther Quintanilla
/
KVPR
SEIU 2015 members joined together at a rally in front of the Fresno County Hall of Records to call on higher wages and healthcare benefits

FRESNO, Calif. – More than 100 unionized healthcare workers disrupted a Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, demanding higher wages and healthcare benefits.

SEIU 2015 represents in-home care workers for elderly and disabled people. Although their county contract wasn’t on the agenda, one member still took to the podium during a public comment period to draw attention to their cause.

The member spoke for about two minutes before board chairman Sal Quintero asked the group to leave.

After a short resistance, the union members left the board room chanting. They gathered outside to march along Tulare Street. The group, wearing their bright purple shirts with the union logo, was supported by honking cars driving along the street.

Like many of those marching, Su La is a full time care-taker for two disabled relatives and currently makes about $16 an hour.

She and the union are demanding the county raise hourly wages to $20 with expanded healthcare benefits.

“It's a backbreaking job,” La says. “So we need to get health care so we can keep on doing what we're doing.”

Fresno County declined to comment on the current negotiations. On the same day, in Los Angeles, thousands of city employees also represented by an SEIU chapter walked off the job to protest wages and labor practices.

This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative, which is supported by the Central Valley Community Foundation with technology and training support by Microsoft Corp.

Tags
Local News Top StoriesFresno County Board Of SupervisorsSEIUlabor unions
Esther Quintanilla
Esther Quintanilla reports on diverse communities for KVPR through the Central Valley News Collaborative, which includes The Fresno Bee, Vida en el Valle, KVPR and Radio Bilingüe.
See stories by Esther Quintanilla