Dozens of employers join forces to help laid off Bitwise workers

The job fair will take place on Friday, June 16, from 10am to 1pm at Fresno City Hall. To register, visit the official Eventbrite .

Read the transcript for this report below:

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: After Bitwise employees nationwide were officially terminated earlier this week, KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla reports the city of Fresno is lending a hand to local workers.

ESTHER QUINTANILLA: Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says his hope is for former Bitwise employees to find their footing after the tech company ceased operations late last month.

JERRY DYER: The goal really is to turn something that was very, very evil into something that's very, very good.

QUINTANILLA: That’s why the city is joining together with the Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board to host a job fair with more than 35 employers. Dyer says he’s confident that with support from the local government, former employees will find good-paying jobs in the city.

DYER: These are high-skilled employees. These are people who have been trained, who are passionate. They just need a second chance in a second career.

QUINTANILLA: According to an email sent to former staff, the terminations are due to “unforeseeable business circumstances.” The Bitwise Board of Directors did not respond to KVPR’s request for comment. For KVPR News, I’m Esther Quintanilla.