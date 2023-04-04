Kings River watershed sees historic snow levels

Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: This week the Department of Water Resources announced California has its biggest snowpack since the 1950s. And as KVPR’s Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado reports, local water managers are seeing some surprising results of their own.

CRESENCIO RODRIGUEZ-DELGADO: High up at an elevation of 9,900 feet, on Rattlesnake Creek, is where water managers with the Kings River Water Association say is their highest recorded snow depth this year. Measuring at 233 inches, the snow depth of this area above the Kings River is no match for the snow depth from last year, which was 10.5 inches, according to the water association. This is due to historic amounts of snow falling on the Sierra Nevada this year. Water managers with the Kings River Water Association say these are numbers never seen before. The agency reported out of 22 of the sites measured, 21 had record-setting snow depths and 16 of them had their highest-ever water content reading. The measurements were conducted as of April 1st, when snow conditions are presumed to have reached their peak.

For KVPR News, I'm Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado