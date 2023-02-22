EPA proposes stronger rules around pesticides on farms

Read the transcript for this report below.

ELIZABETH ARAKELIAN, HOST: This month, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed strengthening the Agricultural Worker Protection Standard. That’s a regulation that aims to reduce pesticide exposure in farming communities. KVPR’s Esther Quintanilla explains what this means.

ESTHER QUINTANILLA: The EPA wants to expand pesticide application exposure zones and establish a standard radius. That includes a 25-foot buffer for medium to large sprays and a 100-foot buffer for fine sprays.

Michal Freedhoff is with the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention. She says current regulations are not enough to protect people.

MICHAL FREEDHOFF: This isn't just a worker health issue. It's also about civil rights.

QUINTANILLA: Freedhoff says the proposed regulations can protect against accidental pesticide exposures.

FREEDHOFF: Today's proposal would reinstate all those important protections to keep farm workers safe, because less pesticide exposure keeps workers and communities healthy.

QUINTANILLA: The EPA is also recommending agricultural employers keep workers out of areas where pesticides are being applied to avoid incidents like pesticide drift.

For KVPR News, I’m Esther Quintanilla