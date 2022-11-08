It’s Election Day. Here’s what Central Valley voters need to know

Millions of Americans have already submitted their ballots during early voting. If you haven’t voted yet, here’s what you need to know.

California polls are open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

There are three ways to submit your ballot on Election Day.

Mail it in. No stamp is required. Note that your ballot must be postmarked by November 8 to be counted. Only use this option if you are sure that a mailbox’s collection time is before the polls close. Do not drop off your ballot at a post office that is already closed for the day.

Submit your vote-by-mail ballot to an official drop box. Find one here.

Vote in person at your polling location. Find your polling location by searching your address here .

If you are eligible to vote but need to register for the first time, or you need to re-register because you recently moved, you can still vote in today's election with a provisional ballot. Learn more about provisional voting here.

Need to brush up on the issues and candidates?

Find more information about statewide and local races and ballot measures with these informative voter guides from our partners.

CalMatters Voter Guide

Voter’s Edge

If you’ve already voted, well done! Remember, it could be days or weeks before official results are tabulated.

Listen to KVPR starting at 5 p.m. for special election night coverage

KVPR will have election coverage starting at 5 p.m. when many polls close on the East Coast. From 9 p.m. - 11p.m, join us for a special statewide election special from our partners at The California Newsroom.

