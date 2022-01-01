© 2022 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
NPR For Central California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

California Ballot Guide

Before you vote, research your choices with this ballot guide from Voter's Edge

Key dates for the 2022 Election:

  • Oct. 10: No later than this date, county elections officials begin mailing each registered voter a vote-by-mail ballot
  • Oct. 10-Nov 7: Early voting sites are open
  • Oct. 24: Last day to register to vote.
  • Oct 25-Nov 8: Same Day Registration available. Voters can "conditionally" register and vote with a provisional ballot during this time
  • Nov. 8: Election Day. Polls are open 7am-8pm

Our partners at Voter's Edge bring you this non-partisan sample ballot for the 2022 election. Wherever you live, you can input your address to get a custom virtual guide to what's on your ballot. Save your choices so you'll be ready to vote when you fill out your mailed ballot or head to the polls.