LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Summer 2023 Heat Wave
National Weather Service issues an excessive heat watch for Friday through Sunday
After a brief mid-week cool-off, the Valley is forecast to see more extreme heat this weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Friday morning through Sunday evening. Highs are expected to be between 105 and 110 degrees throughout much of the region.
A heat watch means an excessive heat event is likely — though the precise timing is uncertain. Check the day's forecast for the latest information.
Very hot temperatures will return to Central California this weekend. A dangerous combination of warm overnight lows and hot afternoon highs will make for hazardous heat conditions, especially for those susceptible to heat-related illnesses. #cawx pic.twitter.com/VSQz4KJ5gU— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) July 18, 2023