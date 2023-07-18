© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
LIVE UPDATES

Live updates: Summer 2023 Heat Wave

Published July 18, 2023 at 3:07 PM PDT

National Weather Service issues an excessive heat watch for Friday through Sunday

Posted July 18, 2023 at 3:26 PM PDT

After a brief mid-week cool-off, the Valley is forecast to see more extreme heat this weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Friday morning through Sunday evening. Highs are expected to be between 105 and 110 degrees throughout much of the region.

A heat watch means an excessive heat event is likely — though the precise timing is uncertain. Check the day's forecast for the latest information.