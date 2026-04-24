KVPR to broadcast live California Gubernatorial Forum in Fresno April 30th

KVPR will broadcast a live forum featuring California gubernatorial candidates Thursday evening April 30th at 5:30 p.m. It will air live on KVPR 89.3, 89.1 and on KVPR.org.

Hosted by the California State PTA (CAPTA), Policy Analysis for California Education

(PACE), and Youth Leadership Institute (yli) "Our Future, Our Voice: A Youth-Led

Gubernatorial Forum" will be held before a live audience at the Fresno Convention Center.

This nonpartisan event will bring together gubernatorial candidates, young leaders, and

community members from across the state for a dynamic evening of civic engagement,

designed and led by young people.

Unlike traditional forums, youth will not only participate in, but lead every aspect of the event, shaping the conversation and posing questions directly to candidates on the issues that matter most to their generation. Former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, and former Mayor of Los Angeles Antonio Villaraigosa have confirmed their attendance.

The evening will begin with a Civic Engagement Festival from 4:00 to 5:30 PM, offering interactive opportunities for attendees to connect with organizations and resources that support ongoing civic participation. The evening will continue with the youth-led gubernatorial forum from 5:30 to 7:00 PM, where young people will lead the conversation, moderate discussions, and pose questions directly to candidates.

The forum’s broadcast partner is KVPR and the forum will be livestreamed by CMAC. In partnership with Capital Public Radio as the statewide media partner, and the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative as the local media partner, the forum will amplify youth perspectives and youth-driven policy discussions to audiences across California.

This collaborative event reflects a shared commitment by CAPTA, PACE, and yli to elevate youth voices, expand access to civic engagement, and foster connections between young people and decision-makers.

Event Details

Date: April 30, 2026

Location: Fresno Convention Center

Civic Engagement Festival: 4:00–5:30 p.m.

Gubernatorial Forum: 5:30–7:00 p.m.

LISTEN LIVE: KVPR 89.3 & 89.1 / KVPR.org