KVPR, Fresno State’s Institute for Media and Public Trust announce partnership

KVPR and Fresno State’s Institute for Media and Public Trust are teaming up with a new partnership that aims to deepen ties between the two institutions. The partnership, which was formalized over the summer, builds on a long history of collaboration between KVPR and Fresno State.

Part of this new collaboration involves expanding the “student journalism to local media pipeline.” KVPR will help support scholarship opportunities with IMPT and will expand internship opportunities for Fresno State students in the KVPR newsroom. In addition, KVPR will distribute content from IMPT’s new health journalism fellowship.

"We are thrilled with this new partnership with KVPR, a collaboration that will provide Fresno State student journalists with exceptional opportunities to gain real-world experience in public media,” said Jim Boren, Executive Director of the Institute for Media and Public Trust.

“Through internships, mentorships, and potential future reporting positions, our students will have the chance to work alongside seasoned professionals, strengthen their journalistic skills, and contribute meaningful stories to our community. This partnership represents an important step in preparing the next generation of journalists to serve the Central Valley with integrity, curiosity, and a commitment to public service."

"In addition, we will collaborate on training programs for both student and professional journalists across the Valley, working together to strengthen local journalism and close the trust gap between news organizations and the communities they serve,” said Boren.

CARY EDMONDSON/CARY EDMONDSON - FRESNO STATE BRAND STRATEGY AND MARKETING Jim Boren, Executive Director of the Institute for Media and Public Trust at Fresno State

The partnership between the two organizations will also involve public events and activities related to journalism and media literacy, as well as professional development opportunities for working journalists. KVPR’s President and General Manager Joe Moore praised the new partnership as part of public radio’s spirit of collaboration and community service.

“I’m a Fresno State graduate (history, 1996) and many of our staff members are also Fresno State graduates. We restarted our student internship program earlier this year, and our first intern, Samantha Rangel is now a part-time reporter in our newsroom, after she did such a great job as an intern. We look forward to continuing to build the local talent pipeline by working with IMPT and Fresno State’s Department of Media, Communication and Journalism,” said Moore.

KVPR has a long history of working with Fresno State, including broadcasts of student music performances, sponsoring campus events and sending staff to speak to students. This partnership builds on that legacy as the local media landscape continues to evolve.

“We’re in a rapidly changing media environment, both nationally and locally. We’re excited to work with Fresno State’s IMPT to help our audience better understand issues like media literacy and the way local newsrooms work, and as one of those entities, I think there’s something we can learn from the public as well,” said Moore.