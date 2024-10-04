Bird flu reaches Tulare County. It’s a leading dairy region in the US.

FRESNO, Calif. – Two workers have been infected with bird flu in one of the country’s leading dairy regions, the Tulare County Department of Public Health announced Friday.

Initial reports of bird flu were announced a day before. The California Department of Public Health said one worker who was in contact with cattle infected with bird flu became sick. The department later raised the number to two.

The workers were from two different farms, and both were showing mild symptoms. They were treated with antiviral medications and isolated at home.

Despite publicly revealing the cases were both tied to Tulare County, officials are tight-lipped over which specific dairy farms reported the cases. State and local health officials have been wary of disclosing the locations because of the potential of residents going near the sites.

The bird flu virus was first detected in a California cow in August. Health officials say they have closely monitored workers for illness as more cattle herds have experienced outbreaks.

Humans most at risk of catching the virus are those working directly with infected cattle or poultry. California employs on average over 17,000 people in the dairy and milk production industry.

There have been no reports of human-to-human infection with bird flu, only animal-to-human transmission. To date, health officials in Tulare County have distributed personal protective equipment to workers at over 150 facilities.

The presence of bird flu at dairies raises questions about how it will impact the industry and its workforce, which accounts for much of the state’s $50 billion a year agricultural revenue.

Tulare County, whose dairy industry dates back to 1860, has been a leading producer of milk in the United States, and is home to 360 dairy farms and half a million dairy cows.

Over 11 million pounds of milk are produced in Tulare County, the most of any other county in the state. That milk is also largely a source for major dairy processing facilities located in the county.

California alone produces a quarter of the nation’s milk supply, with most of the dairy- producing counties concentrated in seven counties in the San Joaquin Valley.

So far, the latest cases bring the total number of confirmed human cases of bird flu nationwide to 16, with roughly 230 people tested and nearly 5,000 people monitored after potential exposure.

Officials say pasteurized milk and dairy products are safe to consume, since pasteurization is effective at “inactivating” the bird flu virus. But they also add, milk from sick cows is not permitted in the public milk supply.

Bird flu has been blamed for the deaths of millions of wild and domestic birds worldwide, including millions of poultry birds in the San Joaquin Valley. In other places, it’s killed seals and sea lions, wiped out mink farms, and dispatched cats, dogs, skunks, foxes and even a polar bear and most recently tigers in Vietnam, according to the Associated Press. In the U.S. nearly all states have had outbreaks among poultry, while 14 states have seen outbreaks in dairy cows.

But up until recent months, the virus hasn’t reached many people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions that the risk for humans from bird flu remains low. But specialists like Abraar Karan, who studies infectious diseases at Stanford University, say it’s still something to watch closely.

“We know with influenza viruses there’s a risk of what’s called viral re-assortment, which is essentially when a host gets infected with multiple different strains at once,” Karan told KQED. “It’s hard to predict what changes could occur.”

This story will be updated.

