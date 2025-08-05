Valley cities left out of new Justice Department target list of so-called sanctuary jurisdictions

FRESNO, Calif. – The Justice Department identified some three dozen states, cities and counties as so-called sanctuary jurisdictions on Tuesday, two months after the federal government quietly removed a much longer list that included many localities that support the Trump administration’s hard-line immigration policies.

The earlier, typo-riddled list was met with pushback from across the political spectrum , with officials often saying it wasn't clear why their jurisdictions were included.

The new list is composed overwhelmingly of Democratic jurisdictions, including states like New York, California and Connecticut, cities like Boston and New York City and a handful of counties, including Baltimore County, Maryland, and Cook County, Illinois.

California’s Central Valley is left out of the updated list. However, the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco are included. The two major population centers in California have been hot spots of immigration enforcement activity this year.

In the previous list, several Valley cities and counties were included, leading to confusion about its accuracy, since most counties in the region do not consider themselves sanctuary counties.

There’s no clear definition of sanctuary jurisdictions, but the term is generally applied to state and local governments that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The administration never fully explained the errors in the first announcement, which included hundreds of jurisdictions, including places that had voted overwhelmingly for Trump and at least one that had declared itself a “non-sanctuary city.” The list was published in late May on the Department of Homeland Security's website but within three days was replaced with a “Page Not Found” error message.

The new announcement doesn't appear to threaten consequences beyond what the federal government is already doing. Attorney General Pamela Bondi warned in the announcement that the department would “continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

“Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design,” she said.

Trump officials have long warned that the federal government would go after jurisdictions that resist the president's plans for mass deportations. In April, Trump signed an executive order requiring Homeland Security and the attorney general to publish a list of jurisdictions they believe are obstructing federal immigration laws.

The administration has filed a series of lawsuits targeting state or city policies it says are interfering with immigration enforcement, including those in Los Angeles, New York City, Denver and Rochester, New York. It sued four New Jersey cities in May.

In late July, a judge in Illinois dismissed a Trump administration lawsuit that sought to disrupt limits Chicago imposes on cooperation between federal immigration agents and local police.

In Connecticut, Democratic officials pushed back, arguing there’s no reference to sanctuary jurisdictions in state law.

Attorney General William Tong called the description of sanctuary states in the Department of Justice announcement “a concocted fiction” of the Trump administration.

Connecticut’s Trust Act law has limited how police in the state can work with federal immigration since 2013.