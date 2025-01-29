How will this second Trump presidency impact different parts of California? You told us

How do you think the next four years under President Donald Trump will affect your daily life and community?

That’s the question KQED and its California public radio partners in The California Newsroom posed to our listeners and readers around the state as Trump returned to the White House for a second term. More than 150 of you shared your questions, hopes and fears about the coming years, from concerns about immigration, the economy to social services and the future of California under Trump 2.0.

Responses have been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

The future of California under Trump

Joseph Geha / KQED Paul Nguyen of San José chants on the side of El Camino Real in Palo Alto during a rally supporting Donald Trump for President on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

Being a California resident for all my life, I feel that Trump policies will have little effect on California residents other than costing taxpayers millions that our state will spend on lawsuits against the federal government. Just seeing California Trump-proof itself by using taxpayer funds to litigate all things Trump instead of looking at the future makes me want to leave this great state in search of a more pleasant and positive place in America. I hope there can be some kind of peaceful alternative to all the upcoming lawsuits.

– James, Shasta

Trump’s cabinet selections are to me the most troubling. There are none that aren’t willing to do his bidding, rather than what is in the best interest of the United States … Therefore, they will be willing to take hostages and make California pay for any slight they feel they have suffered. This time around, there will be very few people standing in his way when he wants to enact poor policies that further degrade the environment, the social safety net, and humanitarian relief.

– Ana, Contra Costa County

I think that I will benefit from the increased job possibilities from oil drilling and as a business owner I am glad to see limits on the EPA’s oversteps into our daily work. As a realtor I look forward to reduced regulations that will lead to more urgently needed housing being built.

– Shannon, San Luis Obispo County

It will be very disruptive. We have just suffered catastrophic wildfires that are still burning, and he doesn’t care. We are a region of immigrants proud of our diversity, and he wants to rip that apart with deportations. We are increasingly harmed by the climate crisis and he calls that a hoax. His tariffs will stop business at our ports. Congress under the Republicans will try to harm us and he will enjoy that.

– Sally, L.A.

The economy

Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters Antoinette Martinez does her weekly grocery shopping at FoodMaxx on July 26, 2019.

I can’t help but think his economic ideas will cause problematic inflationary issues. His threats to withhold federal emergency funds cause me to wonder if there’s a way we can “redirect” our federal tax payments to the state of California as a way to challenge his audacity. As he requires quid pro quo of other nations to receive our support, maybe we as a state should enact the same mentality.

– Carl, Manteca

I am hoping for lower taxes, cheaper gasoline and utilities, and streamlined regulation for small businesses. I am optimistic about better economic growth and the enforcement of law.

– Emerson, Pleasant Valley

I think I’ll be hurt. Silicon Valley has caved to this man and many within that community, while not supporting him philosophically, recognize that economically they will do well. For people like me, who have professional jobs but can’t compete with high tech and finance salaries, the struggle will drive me out or limit my lifestyle. Meanwhile, many of my more privileged friends just want to avoid the news for the next 4 years. That’s not an option. We need to know what is coming at us and our nation.

– Andria, San José

People have given up looking for jobs and everything is so expensive I’m going into credit debt. I think the economy will get better and I hope housing prices can go down decreasing the homeless here in CA.

– John, Folsom

Discrimination and civil rights

Polly Stryker / KQED People protest President Donald Trump’s decision to bar transgender people from serving in the military, in a march through San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood on July 26, 2017.

I am a transgender woman and my life is severely impacted. With the recent passing of executive orders on January 20. With changes like workplace protections and private spaces, I no longer have the safety and security of how I do trivial things like shop, go to a bathroom, workout in a gym, or even use the post office. … Right now my right to live as who I am is under siege, and I don’t see myself staying in the U.S. much longer.

– Kaedi, Tustin

Any online interactions have increased bigotry since the bigots feel protected now, which is unfortunate. I am an LGBTQ ally but I wouldn’t consider myself in that bracket. I get attacked online for mentioning that everyone has a right to their opinion and their identity. I’m also concerned for myself that we are regressing in terms of rights for minorities as I am a minority.

– Alexander, San Francisco

The media is making a lot of noise, but Trump’s tactics of shock and awe can be very effective. Some fights/policies will fail and some I’ll disagree with, but the nation requires a much needed kick in the ass, so we could lead again, instead of being the woke nation that’s more focused on gender equality and DEI initiatives than creating opportunities for all.

– Cindy, Encinitas

I live in East San José, a vibrant and ethnically diverse neighborhood. I also work for the UC system and was a community college counselor for years. I have seen first hand the long term/short term effects of the bigotry, blatant racism, and discrimination against undocumented Americans and folks who identify as LGBTQIA. Former students and their families living under intense fear is detrimental to their health and yet they all work here and pay taxes that they get zero benefits for.

– Nohemy, San José

I hope that I am not directly impacted, but I believe that Trump’s elitism and selfishness will empower the rich and the ignorant to treat perceived “others” with discrimination, contempt, or worse. As a white person, I am not that fearful; as a woman, I am extremely anxious and concerned. And for people of color, I am also very anxious and concerned.

– Sarah, Orange County

The impact of fear, preparation, and resolve has been felt by the trans community since he was nominated to run for the Republican Party. We began to save medications, learn self-defense, understand our fragile rights, and learn to read legislation and Supreme Court tea leaves. … My optimism comes from knowing my elders have fought this before. Trans people have always, and will always, exist. We find joy in small moments while rusting the gears of the hate machine.

Chloe, L.A.

Housing and homelessness

Beth LaBerge / KQED A sign says, ‘Housing is a Human Right’ at the Cob on Wood Project at the Wood Street encampment in West Oakland on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

I wish to see reduced homelessness, easier paths to home construction and easier agricultural access to water. Optimistic about the America First policies to focus on building more homes and propping up businesses by reducing the onerous regulatory state.

– Shannon, San Luis Obispo

We need to help the homeless more as well as build housing for them and also for people whose income is considered “extremely low” and “low” income. I live in Senior subsidized housing so I have the lowest rent I can find but I worry if Trump takes away housing subsidies, rent will go up and I’ll be on the street as will many other seniors who live here.I also worry that I won’t be able to afford food.

– Jody, Contra Costa County

By no means MAGA, I consider myself pretty moderate. But this state and much of the country needs a hard reboot. Voters feel overburdened with the cost of utilities, gas and housing. … Though Trump will not get some of his agenda accomplished, he’s going to shake things up.

– Cindy, Encinitas

Immigration and border security

Semantha Norris / KQED Farmworkers harvest strawberries in Salinas on Aug. 9, 2023.

I went to work yesterday, the first day of class; the first day since Trump’s executive orders. I am sitting in a circle with my students. These are first generation young adults from all over California and a few international students from Uganda, Nigeria and China. My heart stops. What can I say to them to reassure them? As I pass out markers and construction paper so they can place their names, I add that they can also write their preferred pronoun. “Oops,” I add, “I just broke an executive order.” I refrain from saying that I will defy the other orders. If ICE comes to remove them, they will have to remove me too.

– Susan, Merced

We need to prioritize fairness and justice. It’s unacceptable that illegal immigrants are often treated better than our Native American communities — this has to change, and I stand firmly for it. Ending birthright citizenship is a strong first step toward addressing these issues.

– Amanda, Crescent City

I live near the border and to see families separated from one another is heartbreaking. I’ve experienced immigration raids when I lived at the racetrack and the agents are completely lacking in compassion. My sister may have a harder time getting the medicine she needs. My adult children are half Mexican and already fear racist policies. I’m a bilingual teacher (white) and I worry for students. I work in minority communities. I’m afraid for the gardener here at the apartment complex where I live. And I’m angry at people who voted for Trump including my younger sister and brother.

– Stacey, La Mesa

I am very concerned that we have illegal immigrants, gang members in drug cartels in our community and the state is refusing to work with the Trump administration to clear criminals out. I am concerned that California has become a criminal enabling state.

– Kerry, Los Angeles

I am a teacher and I know there are several undocumented families in our community. I fear the day where I might not see my students anymore. I love my students and I will worry about them for the next four years. Also I have undocumented family members. I fear for their safety and whether the last day I saw them would have been my last.

– Cynthia, Santa Clara County

If this incoming administration deports undocumented Americans, imagine all the jobs that would be unfilled, education enrollments would continue to drop, tax revenue would decrease, but most tragic of all is that we would lose wonderful people who make our country better. In my 13 plus years of being in education, no one works harder and wants to be a contributor to our country than undocumented Americans.

– Nohemy, East San José

Climate and the environment

I am worried about California receiving financial help for the L.A. fires. And I am afraid Trump will undo all climate change legislation, and as a result there will be more catastrophic weather events.

– Susan, San José

– Sally, Los Angeles

Division and anxiety

Gina Castro / KQED Angelica Davila (right) faces off with a counterprotester at Window on the Bay Park in Monterey on June 23, 2024. Ceasefire demonstrators and Former President Trump supporters rallied at the same park.

Trump’s presidency is intentionally designed to keep us in constant states of anxiety and depression so that we’ll be worried about what he intends to do next and depressed about what he has done already. He will lie constantly & convince us to mistrust reliable sources of news.

– Barbara, Newark

The lies and disinformation that Trump’s team will be spewing out will certainly cause me great emotional distress because I fear it will lead more and more people from factual information and therefore to actions threatening our democracy.

– Elli, Yolo County

It will make my life a living hell of chaos and confusion along with the never ending pack of lies that he tells … Why are there two systems of justice in this country? One for white males and the other for the rest of us.

– D.C., Fresno

There’s going to be more chaos and hate. Less facts. Unfortunately I live in a predominantly red area in SLO County … I’ve had to be very careful not to discuss politics in any way shape or form for fear of being bullied and insulted for not confirming to the MAGA way.

– Catherine, Atascadero

I won’t be decreasing my amitriptyline dose anytime soon.

– Charmaine, Walnut Creek

Cuts to social services programs

Beth LaBerge / KQED Paramedic Isaac James (left) and counselor Chantel Hernandez-Coleman, members of the Street Overdose Response Team, speak with 2 people sitting on the street in the South of Market neighborhood in San Francisco on Sept. 3, 2024.

Since I am disabled & have Medicare & Medi-Cal I worry that funding for my healthcare will be cut. I worry that there may be reduced funding for Section 8 (subsidized housing) and that also will affect me directly.

– Delia, South San Francisco

I’m hoping the next four years under [Trump] will have little to no effect on my life or community, since the only effect we might see will be negative. Plans to cut social services, including Medicare and Social Security while cutting taxes for the oligarchs and increasing tariffs on foreign goods, including food, may bankrupt our family and put us out onto the street, worst case.

– Mike, Merced

I’m not optimistic that anything will get better. I think he’s out to dismantle health care, Medicare and social security. I’m concerned for the farm workers who are instrumental in our rural agricultural community. His rhetoric is mean spirited and negative.

– Claudia, Nicolaus

Prices are going to go crazy and those of us on programs like Medicare, Social Security etc. will shiver in our boots until Trump leaves office. It’s very difficult to live under these threats when you are old and barely getting by as it is.

– Jody, Contra Costa County

