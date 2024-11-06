© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Early election data suggests Trump may have flipped historically blue Fresno County

KVPR | By Kerry Klein
Published November 6, 2024 at 5:22 PM PST
A cutout of Kamala Harris greets local Democrats at an election watch party in Fresno, Calif.
Esther Quintanilla
/
KVPR
A cutout of Kamala Harris greeted local Democrats at an election watch party in Fresno, Calif., on election night.

FRESNO, Calif. – Although California overwhelmingly voted for Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s presidential election, ballots from the San Joaquin Valley tell a different story.

As of Wednesday afternoon, with most California precincts at least partially counted, Harris was leading in California with 57% of votes. Former President Donald Trump had received 40%. But in the seven counties of the southern San Joaquin Valley, that margin was almost exactly flipped: Trump was leading 57%-40%.

The national election results show a much narrower margin: Trump was leading 51%-47%.

In the Valley, Harris saw the greatest support in Merced County, with 45% of ballots cast for her. The biggest swing for Trump was in Kings County, where he earned 62% of the vote.

Harris wasn’t winning in any Valley county, despite the fact that Democrats lead voter registrations in both Merced and Fresno counties.

In fact, if Trump maintains his lead in Fresno County, it would be the first time that a Republican carried the county since 2004, when George W. Bush triumphed in the electoral college despite Senator John Kerry winning the popular vote.

Going into the election, voter preferences throughout the Valley for the two major parties were neck and neck. Democrats and Republicans both claimed just over 35% of registered voters, while 21% had registered as No Party Preference.

But those party affiliations are merely a blueprint – not a predictor – for the elections. Final vote tallies depend not just on how third-party voters cast their ballots on election day, but also on how many voters show up in the first place.

In general, voter turnout locally appears to have been relatively low. Across the Valley, roughly 39% of registered voters cast ballots on Tuesday. Although that’s higher than the turnout at the primary election in March, the 2022 general election by comparison saw 45% of registered voters fill out their ballots, and the 2020 general election energized a whopping 75% of the Valley’s registered voters.

Some ballots still remain unprocessed a day after the election. Although not all counties make this data available on their websites, Fresno County, for instance, has yet to process nearly 100,000 ballots. That’s nearly a fifth of all registered voters in the county.

California’s Secretary of State’s office has until Dec. 13 to process all ballots and certify all election results.
Tags
Government & Politics Top StoriesElection DayKamala HarrisDonald Trump
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein