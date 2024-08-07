Can a state law stop Fresno County from having a library advisory committee?

FRESNO, Calif. — An advisory committee appointed by the Fresno County Board of Supervisors will soon review and remove books deemed "age-inappropriate" from the children's section at county libraries. The books would then be moved to a restricted area of the library, where parents would have access.

The board approved the advisory committee's formation last November after Supervisor Steve Brandau introduced it. CalMatter's Reporter Alexei Koseff recently wrote about the committee, which still has no members.

"The last few months, supervisors have been reviewing applications — interviewing potential appointees — but the committee doesn't exist yet," says Koseff.

However, even the committee's existence could be in trouble, with the proposed state law, Assembly Bill 1825, looking to ban such committees.

Koseff spoke with KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian and gave an overview of the Fresno County committee and the outlook for AB-1825.

Listen to the interview with the player on this page.