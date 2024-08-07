© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Can a state law stop Fresno County from having a library advisory committee?

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 7, 2024 at 3:31 PM PDT
Books on shelves in the children’s section at the Fresno County Library Clovis Branch on July 31, 2024.
Larry Valenzuela
/
CalMatters/CatchLight Local
Books on shelves in the children’s section at the Fresno County Library Clovis Branch on July 31, 2024.

FRESNO, Calif. — An advisory committee appointed by the Fresno County Board of Supervisors will soon review and remove books deemed "age-inappropriate" from the children's section at county libraries. The books would then be moved to a restricted area of the library, where parents would have access.

The board approved the advisory committee's formation last November after Supervisor Steve Brandau introduced it. CalMatter's Reporter Alexei Koseff recently wrote about the committee, which still has no members.

"The last few months, supervisors have been reviewing applications — interviewing potential appointees — but the committee doesn't exist yet," says Koseff.

However, even the committee's existence could be in trouble, with the proposed state law, Assembly Bill 1825, looking to ban such committees.

Koseff spoke with KVPR's Elizabeth Arakelian and gave an overview of the Fresno County committee and the outlook for AB-1825.

Listen to the interview with the player on this page.
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden