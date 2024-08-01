Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner resigns after three-month absence amid investigation

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Supervisor Zack Scrivner has resigned following a three-month absence from office that was triggered following an alleged stabbing he suffered from his son over further allegations Scrivner sexually assaulted one of his children.

Late Thursday, Scrivner, who represents District 2, submitted his resignation to the Board of Supervisors Chairman David Couch. The resignation is effective from Friday.

"I am resigning for significant health and medical reasons," Scrivner wrote in his resignation. It's the first public communication from Scrivner since April 23.

Earlier that day, he attended his regular Board meetings, but deputies were called to his home in Tehachapi later that evening to find him having been stabbed, according to Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

Youngblood held a press conference days later announcing the allegations of sexual assault of a child against Scrivner. Deputies were sent to the Scrivner home after Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer called Youngblood about Scrivner — who was reportedly suffering from a "psychotic episode."

The investigation into Scrivner was picked up the state Attorney General's office due to a conflict of interest, since Zimmer, the DA, is Scrivner's aunt.

An attorney for Scrivner has denied the allegations against his client but Scrivner's whereabouts or his condition have not been known publicly. He officially went on medical leave in early May.

Scrivner, a four-term supervisor, had faced calls to resign as well as the possibility of a recall from residents who had grown frustrated during his absence.

Criminal charges, if any, have not been announced against Scrivner since the investigation was turned over to the state's Department of Justice.

County officials had previously outlined possible outcomes if Scrviner did not return to office. Most options ended in a possible appointment from the governor. But that's an outcome many in the red-leaning district say they didn't want.

According to county officials, a resignation by Scrivner before Aug. 9 would mean the seat would be up for election in November. If a resignation had come after that date, then the seat would likely remain vacant through 2026 – when Scrivner’s term would have ended.

Scrivner's resignation announcement came the same day a second Kern County official resigned from office.

Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia resigned Thursday after he was shown in a video, reportedly taken last Friday, being beaten and accused of allegedly attempting to meet with a minor for sexual acts.

An attorney for Garcia told local news outlets he believes his client was targeted over his sexual orientation. Garcia, in his resignation statement, said he would step away from office to recover from injuries and to focus on the situation.

No criminal charges have been announced in the case.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.