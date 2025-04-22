Arambula to host river rally on Thursday against CEMEX blast mine

This story was originally published by Fresnoland.

Fresno Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula will host a town hall Thursday evening to rally opposition against CEMEX’s proposed blast mine along the San Joaquin River, a project critics warn could contaminate groundwater and damage critical habitat.

The April 24 event at the River Center will feature presentations on the environmental impacts of the mining giant’s expansion plans and highlight Arambula’s legislation aimed at blocking the project.

The gathering, scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will include food trucks and beverages before the formal program begins at 6 p.m.

“The CEMEX Rockfield Expansion poses a serious threat to wildlife, water quality, air quality, and the long-term vision for the San Joaquin River Parkway. This is a critical moment for our community to get informed, get involved, and make your voices heard,” the flyer for the event reads.

Mayor Jerry Dyer and Assemblymember Arambula have emerged as vocal opponents to CEMEX’s plans to blast a crater along the river’s banks deep enough to submerge three Security Bank skyscrapers stacked atop one another.

Fresno finds itself at a crossroads. International mining giant CEMEX says that Fresno would lose locally sourced gravel, despite state geological surveys identifying Fresno as already having a 200% surplus of gravel. CEMEX’s plans include a massive pit nearly twice as deep as Millerton Lake along prime salmon spawning grounds.

Federal officials have warned of “notable risk” that CEMEX’s proposed blast mine could contaminate the river with lead, arsenic and other toxic chemicals. Meanwhile, city officials estimate taxpayers would shoulder over $60 million in road damage from the estimated 400,000 truck trips annually.

Arambula’s bill, AB 1425, aims to ban key mining procedures in areas with shallow groundwater — precisely the conditions at CEMEX’s proposed site. The legislation has become the focal point of resistance to a project that critics say benefits corporate interests while leaving environmental and infrastructure burdens to the community.

For a river that has already lost 95% of its wetlands and seen salmon runs diminish to just a handful of fish in recent years, advocates say the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The River Center Barn event is free and open to the public. The address is 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, CA 93730; 10 minutes from the Riverpark Highway 41 exit.