First-ever ‘Brewers Fest’ coming to Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, CA – This weekend, a gathering of Central Valley breweries aims to celebrate the region’s locally brewed beer scene.

The first-ever Central Valley Brewers Fest is taking place on Saturday, at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno. The inaugural festival will feature only local breweries – about 23 of them – according to organizers from the nonprofit Central Valley Brewers Guild.

Organizers say the event is more than just a festival for beer, and that it’s meant to deepen the craft beer scene in the Valley.

“It’s an opportunity to experience the incredible talent of our local brewers while fostering a deeper connection with our community,” said the guild’s executive director Kelsey Lee. “We’re excited to share this day with everyone who supports and loves craft beer.”

Most of the brewers who will be represented are from Fresno, but others are coming from Visalia, Hanford, Madera and even Oakhurst.