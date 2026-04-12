Sunday Puzzle: Sweet Treat

This week's challenge

Every answer today is a flavor of ice cream or sorbet.

What flavor of ice cream ...

1. ... has a two-word name in which each word starts CH-?

2. ... has a two-word name in which each word starts RO-?

3. ... is hidden in this sentence: That's the caravan I'll announce.

4. ... has the string of letters UTTI in its name twice?

5. ... has a silent P as its fourth letter?

6. ... would spell some men's facial hair if you changed its first two letters from PI to MU?

7. ... consists of the names of two trees starting with M and W?

8. ... is a fruit flavor that would become the name of another fruit flavor if you interchanged its first and third letters?

9. ... is an anagram of TEENAGER (2 wds.)?

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Think of a musical instrument. Add two letters at the end, and you'll get the names of two popular automobile models reading left or right. What musical instrument is this?

Answer

Accordion --> (Honda) Accord + (Hyundai) Ioniq

Winner

Nell Newton of Austin, Texas

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Benita Rice, of Salem, Ore. Name a famous foreign landmark (5,4). Change the eighth letter to a V and rearrange the result to make an adjective that describes this landmark. What landmark is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, April 16 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

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