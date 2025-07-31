Father James Martin has taken heat for his LGBTQ acceptance

A note from Wild Card host Rachel Martin: This show has been a place where I have been able to work through a lot of my own questions about religion, faith, and spirituality – but it comes in through the side door. Our deck of cards usually finds its way to reflection about death and meaning in an organic way.

With this week's guest, there's no side door. We're going right through the front door with Father James Martin. He's arguably one of the most famous Catholic priests in the country thanks to his appearances on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Now he's the host of a new podcast called "The Spiritual Life with Father James Martin."

Copyright 2025 NPR