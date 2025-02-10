What was your worst Valentine's Day gift fail? NPR wants to hear all about it
Flowers and chocolates on Valentine's Day are fine — but sometimes you want to go bigger.
Bigger, however, is not always better.
And NPR wants to hear about a Valentine's Day grand gesture, gift or surprise that did not go as you planned.
Perhaps you bought an amazing gift.
Maybe you planned a romantic getaway.
You might have written a heartfelt song or a deep and prophetic poem.
You might have declared your love on a billboard.
You can tell us about your Valentine's Day fail in the form below.
Please submit your story to us by Wednesday, February 12.
