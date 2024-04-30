© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Hell's Kitchen' and 'Stereophonic' lead Tony Awards with 13 nominations each

By Jennifer Vanasco
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:59 AM PDT
<em>Hell's Kitchen</em> is one of the Tony Award nominees for Best Musical.
Marc J. Franklin
/
Hell's Kitchen
Hell's Kitchen is one of the Tony Award nominees for Best Musical.

Updated April 30, 2024 at 10:01 AM ET

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry announced the nominations this morning for the 2024 Tony Awards. The complete list is below.

Best Musical

  • Hell's Kitchen
  • Illinoise
  • The Outsiders
  • Suffs
  • Water for Elephants


Best Revival of a Musical


Best Direction of a Musical


Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical


Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical


Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical


Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical


Best Book of a Musical

  • Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen
  • Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
  • Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders
  • Shaina Taub, Suffs
  • Rick Elice, Water for Elephants


Best Play

  • Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Mary Jane
  • Mother Play
  • Prayer for the French Republic
  • Stereophonic


Best Revival of a Play


Best Direction of a Play


Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play


Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

  • Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
  • Jessica Lange, Mother Play
  • Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
  • Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
  • Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable


Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play


Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play


Best Original Score


Best Orchestrations


Best Choreography

  • Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
  • Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
  • Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
  • Justin Peck, Illinoise
  • Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants


Best Scenic Design of a Musical

  • AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
  • Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen
  • Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
  • David Korins, Here Lies Love
  • Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
  • Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical
  • Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club


Best Costume Design of a Musical


Best Lighting Design of a Musical


Best Sound Design of a Musical


Best Scenic Design in a Play


Best Costume Design of a Play


Best Lighting Design of a Play

  • Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
  • Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
  • Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
  • Jane Cox, Appropriate
  • Natasha Katz, Grey House


Best Sound Design of a Play

  • Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
  • Tom Gibbons, Grey House
  • Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
  • Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

How to watch the awards

Copyright 2024 NPR
Arts & Culture
Jennifer Vanasco
Jennifer Vanasco is an editor on the NPR Culture Desk, where she also reports on theater, visual arts, cultural institutions, the intersection of tech/culture and the economics of the arts.