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Meet Jessie Diggins, America's most accomplished cross-country skier

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 6, 2026 at 8:58 AM PDT
Jessie Diggins, of the United States, acknowledges the crowd after finishing the women's World Cup 20km mass start cross country skiing race Sunday, March 22, 2026, in Lake Placid, N.Y. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Jessie Diggins, of the United States, acknowledges the crowd after finishing the women's World Cup 20km mass start cross country skiing race Sunday, March 22, 2026, in Lake Placid, N.Y. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Jessie Diggins is America’s most accomplished cross-country skier. She holds four Olympic medals, including a gold, and seven World Champion medals. She stands out for her trademark race-day cheek glitter.

She competed at the World Cup in Lake Placid on March 22, coming in 12th after a crash during a race, and earning her fourth overall World Cup title. Then she retired from racing at age 34.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Diggins about her career, retirement, and her struggles with an eating disorder.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom