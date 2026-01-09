© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Hiring cooled in December as 2025 was weakest year for job growth since pandemic

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 9, 2026 at 8:58 AM PST

Employers added 50,000 jobs last month, according to Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department. The number of jobs added in the previous two months was also revised down by 76,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate dropped from 4.6% to 4.4% in November.

The report confirmed 2025 as the weakest year for job growth since 2020 and the beginning of the pandemic.

Host Deborah Becker speaks to Mike Regan, managing editor at Bloomberg, for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom