CDC committee to review Hep B vaccine guidance, which could roll back decades of work

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) convenes Thursday and Friday for a closely watched meeting to rethink fundamental elements of the childhood vaccination schedule, which has protected children from dangerous diseases for decades.

Dr. William Schaffner is a former voting member of ACIP and now a professor of preventive medicine at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. He joins host Scott Tong for more.

