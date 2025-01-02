Winter is here — a good time to think about the tires on your car

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

OK, it's that time of year when drivers across much of this country will face icy and snowy road conditions. I can remember that experience once or twice, that feeling when the car fishtails. Automotive experts say one thing can affect your vehicle's performance more than anything else.

RYAN PSZCZOLKOWSKI: You don't really think about tires because, well, they're just black and round, around your car. You have to buy them, and they're expensive. They're not fun to buy.

INSKEEP: Ryan Pszczolkowski tests tires for Consumer Reports.

PSZCZOLKOWSKI: However, between the road and all that technology and that expensive car that you have above it, that's the only thing touching the road. So they're extremely important, if you ask me.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Pszczolkowski says when you're looking to buy tires, there are three main types - winter tires that provide better traction in ice and snow, all-season tires that perform well in most weather scenarios, sometimes called the jack-of-all-trades, and the newer all-weather tires.

PSZCZOLKOWSKI: In our testing, we find they are superior in the snow a lot of cases over an all-season tire. However, they are not as good as a dedicated winter tire.

FADEL: The tire that will work best for each car and driver depends on the situation.

PSZCZOLKOWSKI: Nowadays, you know, a lot of people can work from home. They don't need to maybe go to work if it snows. But I have some friends that are nurses or first responders of some sort, and they need to be somewhere no matter what the weather's doing. So a lot of times, I'll recommend an actual dedicated winter tire to them.

INSKEEP: Pszczolkowski says it's also important to check the tread of your tires, and you can do that by placing a quarter upside down in the tire groove. If you can see the top of George Washington's head, it is time to replace them, and don't wait until the last minute.

PSZCZOLKOWSKI: Give yourself enough time to shop for tires, look for deals, figure out what tires you want. Call ahead. Tell them what you want, and they'll order them. They'll set up a time for you to come in, and then you'll have them done, as opposed to showing up in the middle of a snowstorm. You're going to get whatever they have on the shelf. They're expensive, and you want to make sure you get the best deal for yourself.

FADEL: There you have it straight from a certified tire guy.

