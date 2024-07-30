State is investigating cases of valley fever that originated from Bakersfield area music festival

KERN COUNTY, Calif. – The California Department of Public Health is investigating at least five cases of valley fever among people who attended an electronic music festival in rural Kern County in May.

Valley fever is a serious illness caused by a fungus associated with dust and dirt, which can cause symptoms such as cough, fever and difficulty breathing.

The state says the cases originated from the Lightning in a Bottle music festival held May 22-27 at Buena Vista Lake, southwest of Bakersfield. It’s estimated some 20,000 people – from California, other states and around the world – attended.

Of the patients who contracted the disease, three were hospitalized, according to the state. Health officials suspect others may have also gotten sick, and encourage anyone who is showing symptoms to get checked or seek treatment.

“While the event occurred two months ago and mild cases of valley fever might have already resolved, other patients with more long-term or severe disease may still be symptomatic or undiagnosed,” officials said in a statement.

In rare cases, valley fever can spread out of the lungs to other parts of the body and cause severe illness. Cases have been on the rise in the state, with higher numbers reported in the San Joaquin Valley and Central Coast compared to other parts in the last two years.

Last year, Kern County saw its second-highest year of valley fever cases.

Statewide, cases of valley fever tripled from 2014 to 2022. The disease has also spread in recent years beyond the southwestern United States.

A post on the social media site Reddit made two months ago from a user appearing to have attended the festival also encouraged festival-goers to get checked. The user reported they had valley fever last year, “not from the festival, but just from living in this area.”

The electronic dance music festival features music, yoga and art shows and is open to all ages. An FAQ on its website recommends visitors bring face protections like goggles and bandanas to avoid the dust.

Organizers of the festival told news outlets they were communicating with the state health department and about ways to take precautions in the future.

