The News Roundup - Domestic

The Arizona Supreme Court handed down a landmark abortion ruling this week, invoking an 1864 law that forbids abortions except to save a mother’s life, and punishes providers with prison time should they choose to facilitate the procedure.

In other judicial news, an appeals court judge has rejectedformer President Donald Trump’s effort to delay his hush money trialas he appeals a gag order.

Finally from the courts, the parents of a Michigan school shooter were sentenced to 10 to 15 yearsin prison for involuntary manslaughter.

We talk about the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

