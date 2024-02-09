© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published February 9, 2024 at 5:49 AM PST
Nikki Haley greets supporters after an event with Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Nikki Haley greets supporters after an event with Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments this week concerning whether former President Donald Trump will be included on the Colorado primary ballot due to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley didn’t fare so well during the Nevada Republican primary. More voters selected the “none of the above” option on the ballot than checked the box next to her name.

A jury convicted a school shooter’s mother of involuntary manslaughter. JenniferCrumbley is the first parent in the U.S. to be held responsible for their child carrying out a mass attack.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5