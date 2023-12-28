I Love You, Man: The male friendship recession (Rebroadcast)

Friendships are one of the few relationships that we choose. They can last longer than our romantic relationships and be just as intimate. They can take on the role of family if our own falls short.

Having friends is an important part of the human experience. But over the past few years, adult friendship has been on the decline. And men are suffering the most from it.

According to the Survey Center on American Life, the percentage of men with at least six close friends has fallen by half since 1990. One in five single men says he has zero close friends.

Why are men struggling to make and maintain friendships more than ever? And what can they—and the people who care about them—do to change this? We speak to two psychologists who specialize in friendships and men. We also hear from two guys who’ve been best friends for 30 years about theirpodcast on male friendship and how they keep the love alive.

