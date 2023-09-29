It's been 6 months since Evan Gershkovich's detainment in Russia
Six months ago, the Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich was on a reporting assignment in Russia when he was seized and charged with espionage.
If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in a Russian penal colony. The Wall Street Journal says he’s a journalist, not a spy.
We hear from Elena Cherney, one of Evan’s colleagues at the Wall Street Journal.
