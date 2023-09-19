© 2023 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

For Hispanic Heritage Month, pick up a book highlighting Latinx writers and stories

Published September 19, 2023 at 6:40 AM PDT
A woman reads a book in Buenos Aires. (Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman reads a book in Buenos Aires. (Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images)

Hispanic Heritage Month began Friday. To celebrate, Here & Now‘s go-to book expert, Traci Thomas of “The Stacks” podcast, has some great books to check out. She joins host Scott Tong to share a few of her picks.

Book recommendations from Traci Thomas

Out this year:


Backlist books:

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.