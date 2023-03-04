Fresh Air Weekend: Cate Blanchett and Todd Field on 'Tár'; Actor Ke Huy Quan

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Whoever holds power, it's going to corrupt them,' says 'Tár' director Todd Field: Cate Blanchett plays a charismatic conductor who uses her power to take sexual advantage of young women she's mentoring. Both Blanchett and Tár director Todd Field have been nominated for Oscars.

Rebecca Makkai's smart, prep school murder novel is self-aware about the 'ick' factor: The thickly-plotted mystery, I Have Some Questions for You, is the latest from the author of The Great Believers. It has been compared to Donna Tartt's 1992 blockbuster, The Secret History.

In 'Everything Everywhere,' Ke Huy Quan found the role he'd been missing: As a kid, Quan appeared in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. But he quit acting when he couldn't land good roles. He's nominated for an Oscar for his first performance in decades.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

