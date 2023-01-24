California has set carbon-neutrality goals for 2045 in a move away from fossil fuels to combat global warming. Kern County, where oil and gas production is a key industry, is at the epicenter of this transition's push and pull. KVPR News' Joshua Yeager is tracking the developments in the changing energy landscape.
California's top oil regulator resigning amid battle over oil permits
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Uduak-Joe Ntuk has resigned after three years of leading the Geologic Energy Management Division. But what does the departure of the state’s top oil regulator mean exactly for California? KVPR’s Joshua Yeager explains what one watchdog group is looking for. Listen to the report in the player above.