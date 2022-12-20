NPR Top Stories

-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to be in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The trip comes as lawmakers are debating a bill that includes billions more in aid for Ukraine.
-
USPS says it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks — and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
-
InSight's end has long been in sight, with NASA warning that it would likely be inoperative by the end of the year. The lander went quiet this weekend and shared a tweet it said might be its last.
-
Women are banned from private and public universities until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms.
-
The executions are Tehran's main response to protests that have swept the country since September, and are seen as a sign that Iran's clerical leadership intends to continue a violent crackdown.
-
Leaders are racing to complete passage before a midnight Friday deadline or face the prospect of a partial government shutdown going into the Christmas holiday.
-
Biting wind and heavy snow are expected across 17 states this week, sending temperatures plummeting as low as minus 30 F in some areas. Blizzard conditions could hit the Upper Midwest on Thursday.