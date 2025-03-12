© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

Meadow Lakes: One of Fresno County's oldest mountain communities

By Joe Moore
Published March 12, 2025 at 5:20 PM PDT
The view from Meadow Lakes, CA
Joe Moore
/
KVPR
The view from Meadow Lakes along Auberry Road in Fresno County.

Shaver Lake and Huntington Lake are two of the most popular and well-known destinations in the Central Sierra. But not far away, many lesser-known communities have their own rich history. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, we explore the community of Meadow Lakes.

Situated on Auberry Road, near the top of the ridge the looms above the “four-lane” section of Highway 168, Meadow Lakes is about halfway between Auberry and Pine Ridge. At around 4,500 feet, it’s located around the snowline, where foothill oaks and manzanita give way to evergreen trees. As its name suggests, a meadow and several lakes mark the geography of the community, which is home to dozens of cabins and homes.

The area has a rich history. In 1854, James Hultz built the first sawmill in Fresno County here. For a time the area was known as Corlew Meadow, and you’ll still find the early settler John Corlew’s last name on street signs here today. For over a century, Meadow Lakes has been home to a working apple orchard.

In 2020, the community was largely spared from the flames of the Creek Fire, which devastated nearby areas like Alder Springs less than a mile away. The community’s unique geography also makes it the ideal location for broadcast communications towers, and is home to a majority of Fresno area radio and TV stations, including KVPR.

Tags
Central Valley Roots Creek FireMeadow LakesShaver LakeFresno CountyClovislocal history
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
