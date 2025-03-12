Meadow Lakes: One of Fresno County's oldest mountain communities

Shaver Lake and Huntington Lake are two of the most popular and well-known destinations in the Central Sierra. But not far away, many lesser-known communities have their own rich history. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, we explore the community of Meadow Lakes.

Situated on Auberry Road, near the top of the ridge the looms above the “four-lane” section of Highway 168, Meadow Lakes is about halfway between Auberry and Pine Ridge. At around 4,500 feet, it’s located around the snowline, where foothill oaks and manzanita give way to evergreen trees. As its name suggests, a meadow and several lakes mark the geography of the community, which is home to dozens of cabins and homes.

The area has a rich history. In 1854, James Hultz built the first sawmill in Fresno County here. For a time the area was known as Corlew Meadow, and you’ll still find the early settler John Corlew’s last name on street signs here today. For over a century, Meadow Lakes has been home to a working apple orchard.

In 2020, the community was largely spared from the flames of the Creek Fire, which devastated nearby areas like Alder Springs less than a mile away. The community’s unique geography also makes it the ideal location for broadcast communications towers, and is home to a majority of Fresno area radio and TV stations, including KVPR.

