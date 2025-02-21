Today Tulare County is California's dairy capital. But back in the 1800s cattle ranching on the open range was the dominant industry in the region. And just like today, when a big industry emerges, there were stories of innovation, and small businesses that popped up to serve an emerging demand. On today’s edition of KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, the story of one of those business in Visalia that developed a worldwide reputation, 150 years ago.

The Visalia Stock Saddle Company was founded in 1869 by a trio of Mexican Americans: Juan Martarell with associates Alsalio Herrera and Ricardo Mattley. The three had come to California’s gold fields from the Mexican state of Sonora. In Visalia, they quickly developed a reputation as innovative saddle makers.

When Martarell was asked to repair the saddle of vaquero he redesigned it to suit the needs of ranchers in the valley. The result was a new design that was replicated and further refined in new saddles under the Visalia name. According to the National Park Service, the Visalia saddle lacked the tall horn and long stirrups of traditional Spanish saddles, and instead had a skirt to protect the rider’s legs.

Within a year, Martarell sold the business to David Walker, but the three remained with the company making saddles, and their reputation grew across the American west and beyond. The company moved to San Francisco by 1890, but you can still see their original location on Main Street in downtown Visalia. These days it’s home the Brewbaker’s microbrewery and restaurant.

