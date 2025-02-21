© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

The Visalia Stock Saddle Company

By Joe Moore
Published February 21, 2025 at 10:23 AM PST
A historic marker plaque on Main Street in downtown Visalia marks the site of the Visalia Stock Saddle Company
Joe Moore
A historic marker plaque on Main Street in downtown Visalia marks the site of the Visalia Stock Saddle Company

Today Tulare County is California's dairy capital. But back in the 1800s cattle ranching on the open range was the dominant industry in the region. And just like today, when a big industry emerges, there were stories of innovation, and small businesses that popped up to serve an emerging demand. On today’s edition of KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, the story of one of those business in Visalia that developed a worldwide reputation, 150 years ago.

The Visalia Stock Saddle Company was founded in 1869 by a trio of Mexican Americans: Juan Martarell with associates Alsalio Herrera and Ricardo Mattley. The three had come to California’s gold fields from the Mexican state of Sonora. In Visalia, they quickly developed a reputation as innovative saddle makers.

When Martarell was asked to repair the saddle of vaquero he redesigned it to suit the needs of ranchers in the valley. The result was a new design that was replicated and further refined in new saddles under the Visalia name. According to the National Park Service, the Visalia saddle lacked the tall horn and long stirrups of traditional Spanish saddles, and instead had a skirt to protect the rider’s legs.

Within a year, Martarell sold the business to David Walker, but the three remained with the company making saddles, and their reputation grew across the American west and beyond. The company moved to San Francisco by 1890, but you can still see their original location on Main Street in downtown Visalia. These days it’s home the Brewbaker’s microbrewery and restaurant.

Tags
Central Valley Roots VisaliaTulare Countylocal historycattle ranchingLatinoshispanic
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
See stories by Joe Moore