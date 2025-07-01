Vani Sanganeria / EdSource

Vani Sanganeria covers student health and wellbeing as EdSource’s Local News Fellow, a partnership with the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism. At USC’s student newsroom, Annenberg Media, she served as South Los Angeles editor, equity board leader and investigative reporter. Her work has been published in L.A. Public Press, Knock L.A. and L.A. TACO, among others. She lives in Los Angeles and is originally from Kolkata, India.