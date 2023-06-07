Jerry Behrens is an attorney who serves clients throughout California. He is one of the founding partners of Lozano Smith Attorneys at Law. For more than 40 years Mr. Behrens has represented a variety of public agencies throughout California. He specializes in public agency law, with an emphasis on representing public boards as general counsel, transactional and public finance law, real property and public agency defense litigation. Prior to entering private practice, Mr. Behrens served as a Deputy Attorney General with the California Attorney General's office in San Francisco, as a senior Deputy District Attorney with the Fresno District Attorney and as a senior Deputy County Counsel with the Fresno County Counsel.

