Dozens reported killed as Israel acknowledges troops opened fire near Gaza food point

TEL AVIV, Israel — At least 27 Palestinians were killed Tuesday and dozens more wounded as they tried to collect food in southern Gaza, according to local health officials and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The incident occurred near a food distribution site operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a private group backed by the U.S. Witnesses say Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd.

The Israeli military acknowledged firing warning shots to disperse what it described as a threatening group approaching troops. In a statement the military said "the troops carried out warning fire, and after the suspects failed to retreat, additional shots were directed near individual suspects who advanced toward the troops." The military says it is investigating the incident and is aware of reports of civilian casualties.

GHF, however, insists there was no gunfire in or near its facilities.

Chaos continues to plague food aid delivery in Gaza, where the U.N. says distribution has become a "death trap" and warns the territory is on the brink of famine.

Over the weekend, a similar tragedy unfolded when at least 31 Palestinians were killed and more than 200 injured by Israeli fire as they headed toward other distribution sites, according to Gaza health authorities. The Israeli military said troops fired warning shots toward individuals about a thousand yards from the site.

NPR producer Ahmed Abuhamda spoke with a man named Barakat, who withheld his full name, fearing repercussions from Israel. Barakat said he left home at 3:30 a.m. to secure a spot in line before supplies ran out.

Israeli navy boats started firing, he claimed. He said he crawled to avoid getting shot, and saw a woman raise her head when she was fatally shot.

"It's inhumane, unsafe, and unfair," Barakat added. He returned home empty-handed.

Speaking anonymously in line with military protocol, an Israeli military official told media outlets, including NPR, that troops did fire warning shots at "suspects" about a thousand yards from the food site. The official said it was to prevent them from approaching troops.

Despite the U.S.-supported effort to deliver aid, getting food in Gaza remains a deadly ordeal.

Copyright 2025 NPR