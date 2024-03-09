2 National Guard members and Border Patrol agent are killed in Texas helicopter crash

Updated March 9, 2024 at 4:50 PM ET

Two Army National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent were killed in a helicopter crash along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Friday, military officials said. One soldier survived but remains in critical condition.

The UH-72 Lakota helicopter was part of the federal government's border security operations, according to Joint Task Force North, based at Fort Bliss. The crash occurred mid-afternoon near Rio Grande City in Starr County.

The passengers included one woman and three men, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera told The Associated Press.

Joint Task Force North said the names of those on board who were killed would not be released until their families have been notified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

In a statement, President Biden said he sends his condolences to the victims' families.

"As we investigate the circumstances of this crash, we continue to stand with our service members, border agents, and their families, whose contributions to our nation are vital to our security," he said Saturday.

Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the bureau is mourning over the passengers killed.

"They are a tragic loss beyond words. We pray for the speedy recovery of a third Guard Soldier who was seriously injured," Hokanson said.

In January, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter crasheddue to a loss of power while patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border. The co-pilot suffered a minor hand injury, the department said at the time.

