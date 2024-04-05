What Valley residents can expect during the total solar eclipse

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross North America. It will start in Mexico before following an eastern path across the U.S. from Texas to Maine.

In California, the full phenomenon won’t be on display, but there will be a partial eclipse.

Anna Nierenberg, a professor of astrophysics at UC Merced, says San Joaquin Valley residents can still join in on the fun. Just be sure to have special eclipse glasses.

UC Merced/Anna Nierenberg Professor Anna Nierenberg

“Even if one percent of the light from the sun is still reaching us on earth, it's too much. It will damage your eyes,” Nierenberg said.

If you don’t have eclipse glasses, she says you can make your own pinhole projector with paper.

On Monday, you can also experience the eclipse from the path of totality with live special coverage from NPR. Listen from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on KVPR.

