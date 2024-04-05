© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Valley residents can expect during the total solar eclipse

KVPR | By Elizabeth Arakelian
Published April 5, 2024 at 7:44 AM PDT
The Moon is seen passing in front of the Sun during a total solar eclipse. There is a crescent-shaped sliver of light in an otherwise black image.
Carla Thomas
/
NASA
The Moon is seen passing in front of the Sun during a total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21, 2017 from onboard a NASA Gulfstream III aircraft flying 25,000 feet above the Oregon coast.

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross North America. It will start in Mexico before following an eastern path across the U.S. from Texas to Maine.

In California, the full phenomenon won’t be on display, but there will be a partial eclipse.

Anna Nierenberg, a professor of astrophysics at UC Merced, says San Joaquin Valley residents can still join in on the fun. Just be sure to have special eclipse glasses.

Professor Anna Nierenberg
UC Merced/Anna Nierenberg
Professor Anna Nierenberg

“Even if one percent of the light from the sun is still reaching us on earth, it's too much. It will damage your eyes,” Nierenberg said.

If you don’t have eclipse glasses, she says you can make your own pinhole projector with paper.

On Monday, you can also experience the eclipse from the path of totality with live special coverage from NPR. Listen from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on KVPR.
Tags
Local News Top Stories
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association. While in graduate school she covered the New Hampshire Primary for NBC Owned Television Stations and subsequently worked as a television ratings analyst for the company's business news network, CNBC. Upon returning to California, her role as a higher education public relations professional reconnected her to the Valley's media scene. She is happy to be back to her journalism roots as a local host at KVPR.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Related Content