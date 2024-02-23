© 2024 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
8 killed in crash involving farmworker van outside Madera

KVPR | By Kerry Klein
Published February 23, 2024 at 1:32 PM PST
The California Highway Patrol responded to Ave. 7, west of Road 22, in Madera County for a crash that killed eight people on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.
The California Highway Patrol responded to Ave. 7, west of Road 22, in Madera County for a crash that killed eight people on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

MADERA, Calif. – Madera County authorities are investigating a collision that killed eight men, most of whom were farmworkers, early Friday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesperson Javier Ruvalcaba, the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. when a Chevrolet pickup truck reportedly crossed the median on Avenue 7 near Road 22, southwest of the City of Madera.

The truck collided head-on with a GMC van carrying eight farmworkers on their way to work. The driver of the pickup was killed, along with the driver of the van and six passengers.

A remaining passenger in the van was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno with major injuries.

The farmworkers worked for Lion Farms, according to Ruvalcaba.

Six of the passengers were reportedly not wearing seatbelts, and many were ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Witnesses told investigators the driver of the pickup truck had been weaving around the road and had clipped the rearview mirror of another vehicle shortly before the fatal collision. Investigators can not say whether alcohol or other substances were involved until the county coroner’s office releases a toxicology report on the driver.

Authorities were notifying family members of those killed before releasing their identities.
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
